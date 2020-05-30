Yere Goud and Sreenath Aravind retained by Karnataka, confirms Fazal Khaleel

Today at 10:09 AM
Newly appointed KSCA Chairman Fazal Khaleel confirmed that Men’s team head coach, Yere Goud, and bowling coach, Sreenath Aravind, are set to continue in their positions for the next season. The duo took Karnataka to the semis of Ranji last season, while helping them claim both white-ball titles.
Karnataka’s merry run on the domestic circuit in the 2019/20 season came to an end after the side's semi-final exit against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Until that point, the team from the South were dominant in both the white-ball formats, including completing the double over their rivals, Tamil Nadu, winning both the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare titles. And as a reward for the side's impeccable performances last season, KSCA’s newly appointed Chairman, Fazal Khaleel, confirmed the retention of both Yere Goud and S Aravind for the next domestic season. Khaleel replaced Raghuram Bhat for the position of Chairman, with the former representing the state in 22 First-Class games.
Last year, Aravind’s impact in the dressing room was very well seen, with the side dominating the white-ball format. On the other hand, Yere Goud’s tactical nuances and training methods were well appreciated on every front. The COVID-19 outbreak is set to delay the start of the domestic season, but KSCA is yet to announce a date on the resumption of the sport in the state.
Senior Team:
Fazal Khaleel (Chairman), B. Siddaramu, Anand Katti, Ramesh Hejmadi.
Head coach: Yere Goud, Bowling and assistant coach: S. Aravind
