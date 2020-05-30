Yere Goud and Sreenath Aravind retained by Karnataka, confirms Fazal Khaleel

Karnataka’s merry run on the domestic circuit in the 2019/20 season came to an end after the side's semi-final exit against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Until that point, the team from the South were dominant in both the white-ball formats, including completing the double over their rivals, Tamil Nadu, winning both the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare titles. And as a reward for the side's impeccable performances last season, KSCA’s newly appointed Chairman, Fazal Khaleel, confirmed the retention of both Yere Goud and S Aravind for the next domestic season. Khaleel replaced Raghuram Bhat for the position of Chairman, with the former representing the state in 22 First-Class games.