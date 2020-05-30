Virat Kohli only cricketer in Forbes’ 2020 list of world's highest paid athletes

On Friday, American business magazine Forbes released their annual list of the Top 100 richest athletes in the world, commonly known as Forbes’ 100, and Indian Cricket Team skipper Virat Kohli turned out to be the only cricketer in the list, with his earnings for the calendar year 2020 estimated to be a total of $26 million, endorsements included. According to the magazine, Kohli earned a whopping $24 million from his endorsements, while just $2 million of the total estimate came from his salary and winnings.