Vanuatu T10 Blast | Obed, Rasu shine as Panthers thrash Sharks to retain top spot

Having not really fired with the bat all tournament - scoring just 35 in their first game and then grinding it out to chase 62 versus the Bulls - chasing 100 against the table-toppers was going to be a big ask for the Sharks. But instead, what unravelled in the very first over was a plot-twist that no one quite saw coming and something that truly left the Panthers in a state of shock. Nalin Nipiko, whose 33* dragged the Sharks over the line versus the Bulls, went on a rampage and slog swept Simpson Obed four times in the very first over - hitting two fours and two sixes - to catapult the Blues to 20/0 after the very first over, leaving the Panthers rocked. At the other end, though, there were contrasting fortunes as Kalworai perished for a golden duck, but there were still smiles around the Sharks’ dugout, for Nipiko was still there at the crease. However, the smiles perished in no time as Nipiko, in the third over, went for one shot too many, dying by the sword, holing out to the man at short fine-leg, allowing his nemesis Obed to have the last laugh. Given no Sharks batsman barring Nipiko had scored over 10 runs in a single match all tournament, chasing down 100 looked like a huge mountain to climb, with the Sharks, at 40/3 at the half-way mark, still needing 60 off the last 5 overs. But doomsday beckoned for the Blues in just the sixth over and the kiss of death was given to them by none other than Joshua Rasu. With the score 43/3, the offie accounted for the wickets of Vira, Stephen and Unavulu in back-to-back-to-back deliveries, claiming the first hat-trick of the Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast to virtually seal victory for his side. Post the dramatic collapse, the last four overs of Sharks’ chase was nothing but mere formality and Kenny Tari and Tony Tamata cleaned up the Blues’ tail to register a dominant 30-run win for the Panthers to keep their position intact at the top of the table.