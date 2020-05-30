Vanuatu T10 Blast | Nalin Nipiko masterclass helps Sharks outclass MT Bulls

After having lost their first game of the day chasing, Ifira Sharks were handed the challenge of having to set a target, in game 2, by MT Bulls. P Matautaava started proceedings off for the bowling side, setting the tone with the ball from the very first over, conceding just four runs to keep the Sharks under check. But that turned out to be the calm before the storm, as Nalin Nipiko, just as he did in the first game of the day versus Panthers, went berserk in the very first over he faced, pulverising off-spinner Nalisa to score 16 runs off the second over. But against the run of play, a devastating triple strike from Andrew Mansale crippled the Sharks, as he sent the trio of Stephen, Moli and Kalworai back to the hut in the third over to leave the batting side reeling at 27/3. The triple-strike from Andrew meant that he overtook the other Mansale in the team, Eddie, to become the highest wicket-taker for the Bulls in the season. But while wickets were tumbling at one end, Nipiko, at the other end, looked like he was playing on a completely different wicket as he continued to pummell the Bulls bowlers all around the ground, keeping the score ticking to take the Blues’ score to 54 at the end of the sixth over. All Nipiko yearned for was some support and the opener got that in the form of Niko Unavalu, who incidentally became just the third Sharks batsman to score over 10 runs in a match. Together, the duo put on 25 runs for the sixth wicket off 16 balls, but Unavalu perished in the 8th over, for 13, once again leaving it to Nipiko to single-handedly steer the ship. To the Bulls’ agony though, the more the pressure Nipiko was put under, the better he became, as the right-hander ended up hitting 25 runs off the final over of Nalisa, an onslaught which included four sixes, to propel the Sharks to 108/7. Nipiko ended unbeaten on 78, striking seven mammoth sixes in the process.