Sreesanth picks Kohli, Dhoni and Sachin in all-time ODI XI; names Ganguly captain

Indian pacer S Sreesanth named his ‘All-time ODI XI’ and decided to opt for the gigantic quartet of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly, naming the now-BCCI President as the side’s skipper. Sreesanth, who’s played 53 ODIs, picked himself as the side’s 12th man.
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth made his ODI debut as a fiery 22-year-old against Sri Lanka in Nagpur and went on to play 53 ODIs for the country, including featuring in the historic 2011 World Cup Final where India clinched their first World Cup trophy in 28 years. Despite being on the expensive side when it came to curtailing the runs, the right-armer proved to be an effective wicket-taker, claiming 75 wickets in the 53 ODIs he played, including picking a six-wicket haul against England in Indore in 2006. With him now eligible to play professional cricket once again from September 2020, after getting his ban reduced, the pacer decided to have some fun and named his all-time ODI XI.
The 37-year-old named the legendary pairing of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly as his openers, while picking Brian Lara, Virat Kohli and Mr.360 AB de Villiers as the three men to marshall the middle-order. Sreesanth then picked Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni at #6 and #7 respectively, while legendary Protea all-rounder Jacques Kallis took up #8 spot in the Keralite’s side.
Interestingly, three specialist bowlers were all Sreesanth picked in his side, with the spin of Shane Warne complimenting the pace and accuracy of Glenn McGrath and Alan Donald. Sreesanth named himself the 12th man of his star-studded all-time ODI XI and put the captain’s armband on Sourav Ganguly. Rahul Dravid, who was the captain when Sreesanth made his ODI debut, is a notable absentee from the pacer’s side.
Sreesanth's all-time best ODI XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly (C), Brian Lara, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (WK), Jacques Kallis, Shane Warne, Allan Donald, Glenn McGrath, Sreesanth (12th man)
