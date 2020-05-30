Sreesanth picks Kohli, Dhoni and Sachin in all-time ODI XI; names Ganguly captain

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth made his ODI debut as a fiery 22-year-old against Sri Lanka in Nagpur and went on to play 53 ODIs for the country, including featuring in the historic 2011 World Cup Final where India clinched their first World Cup trophy in 28 years. Despite being on the expensive side when it came to curtailing the runs, the right-armer proved to be an effective wicket-taker, claiming 75 wickets in the 53 ODIs he played, including picking a six-wicket haul against England in Indore in 2006. With him now eligible to play professional cricket once again from September 2020, after getting his ban reduced, the pacer decided to have some fun and named his all-time ODI XI.