Reports | Team India not keen on playing T20I series versus Australia

BCCI are reportedly not too keen on sending the Indian team to play T20Is against the Aussies in October, given it will require the players to travel twice to Australia in a span of 3 months. On Thursday, CA had announced that India’s tour of Australia will kick-off with a T20I series in October.
Cricket Australia, on Thursday, announced the complete schedule for Australia’s summer of 2020/21, with the season being headlined by India’s second tour Down Under in three years. The schedule had the Indians travel Down Under for a three-match T20I series in October, prior to the World T20, after which the Men in Blue were set to visit Australia again in December for four Tests, starting December 3, followed by an ODI series in January.
However, now, according to a Mumbai Mirror report, the BCCI are set to be not too keen on playing the T20I series, especially given the likelihood of the T20 World Cup getting postponed looking high, as it would mean that the players would have to travel to Australia twice in the span of three months. Given strict rules and restrictions surrounding the 14-day quarantine period, should team India travel twice to Australia in the span of three months, it might give birth to a scenario where the team will have to undergo two separate 14-day quarantine periods, something that the BCCI are said to be sceptical about.
However, on the other hand, the BCCI reportedly are fine with playing the three-match ODI series, that is set to take place in January post the conclusion of the four Tests. On Thursday, the ICC also announced that they will take a final call on the future of the World T20 on June 10. The schedule for the India-Australia tour might very well depend on the future of the WT20 and BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal, too, admitted the same on Friday and stated that the India-Australia series dates might undergo a rejig should the WT20 get cancelled.
