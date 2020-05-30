Reports | Team India not keen on playing T20I series versus Australia

However, now, according to a Mumbai Mirror report, the BCCI are set to be not too keen on playing the T20I series, especially given the likelihood of the T20 World Cup getting postponed looking high, as it would mean that the players would have to travel to Australia twice in the span of three months. Given strict rules and restrictions surrounding the 14-day quarantine period, should team India travel twice to Australia in the span of three months, it might give birth to a scenario where the team will have to undergo two separate 14-day quarantine periods, something that the BCCI are said to be sceptical about.