Rahul Dravid has a great cricketing mind, states Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif has stated that Rahul Dravid’s cricketing mind is unparalleled, in international cricket, and admitted that the Wall was born to play the sport of cricket. Latif also recalled an incident where Mushtaq Ahmed’s vociferous appeal led to the umpire wrongly giving Dravid out in 1996.

Rahul Dravid's last appearance for the national team came in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in 2011/12, a series which India lost 4-0. However, since then, the 47-year-old has played multiple roles in Indian cricket - including being the head of NCA. Prior to his NCA stint, the right-hander spent his time as the head coach of the U-19 team, which also won the 2018 U-19 World Cup, before he moved on to the ‘A’ side.

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif, who played many a classic match against Dravid, heaped praises on the legendary Indian batsman, stating that he has a great cricketing mind that is unparalleled. The 51-year-old from Karachi also added that Dravid was born to play cricket and recalled an incident where Younis Khan told him how the Indian batsman guided him in his career.

“He’s an amazing person. Younis Khan has also said that how Rahul guided him in his career and brought a change in his game. He has a great cricketing mind, was born to play cricket. He was born to play cricket. He has developed India A, and under U-19 team. He was born for cricket, it seems,” Latif said in a YouTube show called ‘Caught Behind’

In a 1996 encounter, Latif revealed how Mushtaq Ahmed’s vociferous appeal led to the umpire incorrectly ruling Dravid out. Latif revealed that after the game, the Karnataka batsman politely asked him if he was indeed out.

“They played against us in Sharjah. Rahul, unfortunately, was caught behind. Mushtaq Ahmed bowled a delivery and made a huge appeal. We appealed alongside him, he was given out. After the match, Dravid asked ‘was I out’, and I said ‘no, brother, Mushtaq tang karta hai bohot (It’s Musthaq’s habit to appeal),” Latif added.