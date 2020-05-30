Every single cricket match that’s played is fixed, claims bookie Sanjeev Chawla

However, it was only recently, in February this year, that the Indian police got hold of Chawla, after completing legal formalities for his extradition from a UK court, after the bookie fled India in 2000. Now, in a scathing revelation, Chawla, in a statement to the Delhi police, has said that every professional match played in cricket is tainted, with them being fixed in one way or another. Chawla also hinted at the involvement of a ‘very big syndicate/underworld mafia’ in the sport, which is allegedly said to be controlling the outcome of games.