Bengal selector Sagarmoy Sensharma tests positive for Coronavirus

CAB’s president Avishek Dalmiya has confirmed that Bengal selector Sagarmoy Sensharma has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which he contracted from his wife. On Thursday, West Bengal registered the biggest one-day spike of 344 people, taking the toll of confirmed cases to 4,536.

Bengal’s performance in last year’s Ranji Trophy was exceptional, with the side reaching its first final since 2007, which came under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. One of the keys to their performance last season was team selection, and it was chief selector Sagarmoy Sensharma who had to take some harsh decisions over the course of the season.

One of the decisions included benching the experienced pacer Ashoke Dinda before the pacer got himself axed from the squad list. However, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya confirmed unfortunate news on Friday that the selector has tested positive for the novel virus. The former pacer contracted the virus from his wife, who had also tested positive earlier for the same, with Dalmiya confirming that the board has cleared all his dues.

“His wife was first tested positive for COVID-19 and after she recovered, Sagarmoyda has tested positive. But his rest of the family members have tested negative. The CAB has cleared his all his dues,” Dalmiya told PTI.

The 54-year-old, who was part of the 1989-90 Ranji winning squad, was admitted to a private hospital as per the reports on EM Bypass. On top of that, the state had registered its biggest one-day spike yet, with 344 people testing positive for the virus on Friday, taking the confirmed cases to 4,536 in the state.