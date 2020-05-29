Rohit Sharma was stand-out performer for Deccan Chargers in 2008, recalls VVS Laxman

Today at 1:32 PM
VVS Laxman has recalled that it was Rohit Sharma, who was the standout performer for the Deccan Chargers in the 2008 edition of the IPL, where they finished last. Laxman also reckoned that the youngster’s way of handling pressure in tough situations was what made him a successful captain.
In 2008, a 21-year-old youngster lit the Indian cricket up with his batting prowess lower down the order. In the 13 IPL appearances for Deccan Chargers in the inaugural edition, the right-hander amassed 404 runs, at a stunning average of 36.72, despite facing just 273 deliveries. His strike rate and firepower in the first season were enough to make his name to slowly brew into a household one.
"I think the way he was batting in the middle order, under pressure because the team didn't do well in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008 ... Rohit was a standout performer for us," Laxman told Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.
"He became a leader in the Deccan Chargers team. When he came in the first year, he was a youngster who just played the T20 World Cup, made his international debut for India," he added.
Laxman also voiced his opinion that the Nagpur-born batsman’s ability to handle pressure in tough situations has helped him evolve and blossom into one of the most successful captains in the IPL history. Since the first edition, Rohit Sharma has found himself as the third top run-scorer in IPL history, with over 4898 runs in 188 games at an average of 31.60.
"In each and every match, with each and every success, his confidence level was just growing, he was getting into the core group, helping the youngsters, voicing his opinion and those were early signs But for me, most importantly was handling the pressure because not once in those tough situations when he was batting did it show, and he has evolved and blossomed. That's why he's one of the most successful captains in IPL history."
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.