Riyan Parag could be the next MS Dhoni, suggests Robin Uthappa

A solid middle-order batsman who can give the ball a proper rip with his leg-spin, teenager Riyan Parag burst onto the scene in IPL 2019, when he featured for Rajasthan Royals at just 18 years of age. After showing glimpses of his brilliance in the initial few games, Parag became a history-maker in the Royals’ encounter against Delhi Capitals, when he became the youngest batsman to score a fifty in IPL history.

Thanks to his solid performances for Assam in domestic cricket, the 18-year-old prodigy is seen as one of the brightest prospects in Indian cricket and according to his new teammate Robin Uthappa, Parag, if nurtured properly, could very well become India’s ‘next MS Dhoni’.

“Currently, the young player which excites me out of my socks in Riyan Parag. I am extremely excited and he is the one to watch out for. I think he is someone who is looked after well and dealt well and nurtured well and will represent India for a very long time. He could be India’s answer to the next MS Dhoni,” Uthappa told Cricfit, reported Times Now.

Parag featured for RR in seven games for RR in IPL 2019, scoring 160 runs and picking 2 wickets and, in turn, attracting the attention of the fans with his performances. Earlier, Rajasthan captain Steve Smith, too, had heaped praise on the youngster, and had attested that Parag, despite being just 18, batted like he was a seasoned campaigner.

"Parag was really impressive; I have been watching him in the nets and with the bat looks like a seasoned campaigner. He's a great kid and has a great future, I hope I was as confident when I was 17. When you are young and come into a team you have a carefree attitude and kept playing his shots," Smith had said of Parag.