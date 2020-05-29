No risk of India losing out on hosting World T20 in 2021, assures Arun Dhumal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came under fire last week for failing to provide a Tax exemption letter from the Indian government to the ICC, after they missed out on the deadline for the same, which was May 18, 2020. The board cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the delay and requested an extension till June 30, but the ICC weren’t having any of it and sent out an aggressive email back to the Indian board, threatening to potentially take away hosting rights of the World T20 2021 and the 2023 Cricket World Cup away from India.