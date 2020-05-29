Jemimah Rodrigues names MS Dhoni as captain of her all-time IPL XI

Today at 2:51 PM
Jemimah Rodrigues named her all-time IPL XI, wherein MS Dhoni was named captain and wicketkeeper, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were also included. Besides, two other Indian names also appeared in her side, with the rest five being foreigners, including AB de Villiers and David Warner.
India Women’s team youngster Jemimah Rodrigues, who made her international debut at the age of 18, and has also been hosting the show Double Trouble with teammate Smriti Mandhana, during a 'Super Over' podcast with JP Duminy and Liam Flint, picked her all-time XI of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And the top three of her side had the captains of Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. She picked Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni as the captain of her all-time IPL XI. Besides these names, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja also found a place in Jemimah's side.
Going to the mention of foreign players, a total of five, RCB representative AB de Villiers was the number four batsman on her list. Besides, in the all-rounders section, Windies power-batsman Andre Russell and England’s X-factor player Ben Stokes also found a place in the youngster's XI. Following them is Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi after Dhoni at 7. Strangely enough, she named Jadeja and Rashid Khan, leaving place for only one full-time pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
Jemimah Rodrigues’ all-time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Mohammad Nabi, Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah.
