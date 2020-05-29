India’s itinerary for Australia tour still not final, admits Arun Dhumal

Arun Dhumal has admitted that the dates for India’s tour of Australia are still not final, with the board waiting for ICC to take a final decision on the World T20 Down Under. He also revealed that ahead of the Australian tour, the Indian team has a tour against Sri Lanka in July, according to FTP.

Only a day after Cricket Australia (CA) had confirmed the schedule for India’s tour Down Under, BCCI’s treasurer, Arun Dhumal admitted that there might be a few changes for the much-awaited tour. Dhumal, further, added that the itinerary would only be finalised after ICC takes a decision on the multi-team tournament, which was scheduled to start in October.

"The itinerary released today follows the eight-year FTP drawn earlier. It had already been planned. If the ICC doesn't want to hold the T20 World Cup this year, what will be the point in going to Australia in October, coming back and going again," Dhumal was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

However, BCCI’s treasurer also ensured that Border-Gavaskar Trophy would go on and if there are some changes, it would be in dates. He also talked about Virat Kohli and co’s tour to Sri Lanka, which was scheduled for the month of July according to the FTP.

"This is what they have planned. Being the host country, they have to finalise this so that broadcasters and others can also make their plans. But the series is four-five months away. We have a tour of Sri Lanka also (in July), according to the FTP. If it is safe for players to travel, we will have these series. Nothing has been cancelled as of now," he added.