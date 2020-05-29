Fox Cricket predicts 2025’s best Test XI; leaves out Indian star Virat Kohli
Today at 12:54 PM
Fox Cricket’s prediction for the 2025’s best Test XI has some spectacular names missing out from the list, including Indian skipper Virat Kohli and star Rohit Sharma. On the list, there was the inclusion of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw amongst the host of International stars in the lineup.
While everyone around the world was content posting their best all-time Test XI, Australia’s Fox Cricket twisted the trend, posting their own version of Test XI. The Australian media company predicted 2025’s best Test XI, where they left out some world-star names, including India’s Virat Kohli and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. At the top of the order, the list has two names, out of which one has yet to show his potential on the world stage.
India’s Prithvi Shaw will open alongside his countrymate, Shubman Gill at the top of the order. Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, who has had a spectacular start to his Test career will find himself a place in Test XI. Alongside Labuschagne, his teammate, Steve Smith too finds himself a spot at No.4, ahead of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The middle-order, however, looks confidently strong, with the inclusion of Pakistan’s Babar Azam and England’s Ben Stokes. Proteas’ star, Quinton De Kock will take over the gloves with Pat Cummins just batting behind him on the list.
The Australia tearaway quick will find himself a place amidst the three-man pace attack. Joining Cummins in the lineup would India’s Jasprit Bumrah, who has made a name for himself on the world stage. Alongside Bumrah, the Australian media also included the Proteas’ pacer, Kagiso Rabada. Completing the list with his leg-spinners would be Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, who they predict would be one of the top spinners in the coming future.
Fox Cricket’s World XI of 2025: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Rashid Khan.
