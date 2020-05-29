Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast | Matchday 3 Preview, Form Guide, Predicted XI, Key Players

After two enthralling rounds on May 21 and May 23, Matchday 3, on Saturday, features two riveting contests, first between the Panthers and Sharks and then between the Bulls and Sharks. With all three teams in action, May 30 promises to be a day where the tournament might just peak.

Form Guide

Mighty Efate Panthers - L W W

Mighty Efate Panthers have head and shoulders been the best side of the competition thus far and them sitting at the top of the table serves as a testament to the same. After thumping wins in their first two games, it could be said that they were terribly unlucky to have come out on the losing side in their last game against the Bulls, a game which they lost despite scoring 130. But despite the loss, it goes unsaid that they are the team to beat and thus, they will walk in as favorites against the Sharks on Saturday.

Ifira Sharks - W L

Ifira Sharks have got off to a rather weird start in this Betbarter Vanuatu T10 League, as after getting decimated in the first game against the Panthers - being knocked over for just 35 - they bounced back in style to register a convincing win over the Bulls. From the first two matchdays, though, it’s evident that bowling is undoubtedly their biggest strength, and with them having two matches lined up on Saturday, the Sharks would be banking on their spinners to bowl them to victory in both the encounters.

MT Bulls - W L L

In the last matchday, MT Bulls registered their first win of the competition in the most dramatic way imaginable, chasing down 131 against the table-toppers with a ball to spare, and thus they would undoubtedly be brimming with confidence heading into this week’s encounter against the Sharks. In stark contrast to their opponents on Saturday, bowling has been the Bulls’ Achilles Heel, with them having conceded an average of 106 runs per innings in this tournament thus far, and one would imagine that they would need to tighten the screws on that front to ensure that they carry forward the momentum they gained after upsetting the Panthers.

Key Batsmen

ME Panthers - Wesley Viraliuliu

Wesley Viraliuliu has, thus far, terrorized bowlers in this Vanuatu T10 Blast with his clean, effortless hitting and has been the single biggest reason for the Panthers’ dominance in the tournament. That he has scored 74 runs is a remarkable achievement in itself, but when you consider the fact that these runs have come at a remarkable strike rate of 231, it just makes his performance absurd. His big hitting, without a doubt, would once again hold the key for the Panthers on Saturday.

Ifira Sharks - Nalin Nipiko

With the Sharks batters looking lost and down on confidence after their dismal showing in the first game, it was the calm head of Nalin Nipiko that took them over the line against the Bulls last week and his maturity would once again be integral to their chances on matchday 3. An opener who can both build the innings and tee off towards the end, Nipiko’s unbeaten 35 turned out to be the difference maker on matchday 2. And with the other Sharks batsmen still finding their ground in the competition, the right-hander would need to go big once again to help his side challenge the Panthers at the top of the table.

MT Bulls - Clement Tommy

Having already lost two matches, staring at a third consecutive defeat, the Bulls needed a hero to help them rise from the ashes versus the Panthers last week, and in came Clement Tommy to take up that role. His 20-ball fifty not only helped his team beat the table-toppers, but it also injected confidence into every other player in the team, something that was pivotal in the Bulls getting out of the rut. He showed the others the way last week and if his onslaught versus the Panthers is any evidence to go by then boy-oh-boy we might be in for a ‘Tommy special’ once again on Saturday.

Key Bowlers

ME Panthers - Simpson Obed

With 5 wickets in 3 games, Simpson Obed has proved to be an invaluable asset with the ball for the Panthers. Often opening the bowling with his might-effective off-spinners, Obed provided the Panthers with timely breakthroughs upfront in each of the first three games and the table-toppers would be hoping for more of the same from the offie, come Saturday, against the Ifira Sharks. That he took 3/9 in the last H2H game against the Sharks would definitely give him confidence.

Ifira Sharks - Obed Yosef

Left-arm spinner Obed Yosef’s remarkable spell of 2-1-2-2 against the Bulls bowled the Sharks to their first win of the tournament last week and you could bet that he would have his tails up heading into matchday 3 on Saturday. What lies ahead of Yosef come Saturday is a chance to ravage two teams on the same day, and should he pick up from where he left off against the Bulls last week, then well, that would spell trouble for both the Bulls and the Panthers.

MT Bulls - Eddie Mansale

Despite their bowling being hideous thus far in this tournament, a shining light for the Bulls has been Eddie Mansale, who has been both economical and effective in this Vanuatu T10 Blast. With 4 wickets in 3 games, Mansale is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament for the Bulls and given the dreadful form the other bowlers in his side has been, it goes unsaid that Mansale will yet again hold the key for the Bulls.

When to watch

May 30, 2020, 7.30 AM IST - ME Panthers vs Ifira Sharks

May 30, 2020, 9.30 AM IST - MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks

Where to watch: You can catch the action on SportsCafe, official streaming partners for the Vanuatu T20 Blast.

Predicted XIs

ME Panthers: Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Viraliuliu, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Shem Sala, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Selwyn Garae, Tony Tamata

Ifira Sharks: Nalin Nipiko, William Yamak, Jamal Vira, Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Fernando Laumae, Vince Vira, Obed Yosef, Stephane Sandy, Amobong Rakau

MT Bulls: Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale, Clement Tommy, Eddie Mansale, Philip Tsione, Nono Chilia, Godfrey Mangau, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu, Wamejo Wotu, Marcel Taea