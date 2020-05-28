Super Sixes SRL | IND vs AUS - Preview, Form Guide, Predicted XI, Key Players

After a plethora of exciting results across the last few rounds of the Super Sixes SRL, today, we are about to witness two rivals - Australia and India - lock horns with each other. The two teams with identical records in the last four rounds would be aiming to get one past each other.

Form Guide

India - L W L W

The Indian team go into this crucial fixture having lost two of its last three games in the competition. After the bitter loss against New Zealand in the last game, Virat Kohli and co would be aiming to bounce back against rivals Australia in the Super Sixes. Heading into this game, India have three wins and two losses in the last five games, which surely puts them right on pace against the Australian team. With Virat Kohli back in form, the Indian team will be itching their hands to get themselves a ‘W’ over Aaron Finch and co in this crucial encounter.

Australia - L W L W

Heading into this encounter, Australia would be aiming to lift their spirits after a shut-down earlier in the week against their rivals England. With David Warner and Steve Smith walking back early in the previous encounter, the duo would want to return back to form against the tough and rough Indian team. Head-to-head, both sides have one win against each other’s name. This would be the third encounter in the last two weeks for both the sides as they aim to get the better of each other.

Game Day Watch

India will come to Thursday's encounter against Australia on the back of an eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in a rather high-scoring encounter. As usual, for the Indian team, it was Virat Kohli who top-scored with an unbeaten 74 off just 42 deliveries, scoring four boundaries and four sixes.

On the other hand, Australia would walk into this encounter on a sad note, after their low-scoring debacle against England. The form of David Warner and Steve Smith surely would be a thing of concern for the management, who would be aiming to put their horses to the courses for a win.

Key Batsmen

Rohit Sharma: A Sportsbet.io favourite, Rohit Sharma’s firepower at the top of the order is a sure winner across all ends of the table. In the previous encounter, it was the Mumbaikar who gave India the desired start, scoring a fifty before Virat Kohli capitalised on the set platform. Even if you take the competition’s history thus far, it has been Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who have been at the top of the run-scoring charts. 50, 62, 48, 26 are his scores from the last four games, which is more than enough to ensure that he is key to India’s chances of winning against the hostile Australian team.

Glenn Maxwell: On the other hand, for Australia, the top-order has been paltry in their last two games, with David Warner and Steve Smith not quite firing. The onus automatically was on the Victorian all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, who has been supporting the Australian team single-handedly with the bat. It would not be a surprise to see the all-rounder performing excellently against India, a side against whom he has managed runs in the past, yet again. On top of that, given that the top-order is fragile, the load automatically is on Maxwell to perform the resurrection job yet again.

Key Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal: Unfortunately, last time around, India’s bowling party just was not there, with only two wickets under their name against New Zealand. However, it wouldn’t be the same case in the encounter against Australia, where the bowling unit has excelled. Given Yuzvendra Chahal’s exemplary form in the recent past, it would be tempting to see whether he succeeds against Australia. On top of that, there is a strong Jasprit Bumrah who can get India off to the perfect start possible. But, given Australia’s weakness of handling spin bowlers, Chahal could have a merry day on the field.

Adam Zampa: For Australia, there is really only one bowler who can cause havoc in the Indian batting order away from home. The leggie, the Shane Warne prototype Adam Zampa would be aiming to put on a show against Virat Kohli and co. His partnership alongside Ashton Agar in the recent past has been a real sign of bonus for the visitors, who would be aiming to upset the hosts. Zampa’s particularly impressive record against the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, would surely be one of the main focal points when the two sides meet each other on Thursday.

When to watch: May 28, 2020, 3 PM

Where to watch: SportsCafe and Sportsbet.io

Predicted XIs

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa