    Sakshi Dhoni refutes and bashes MS Dhoni’s retirement talk on Twitter

    Sakshi Dhoni had the final say on Dhoni's retirement talks

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:17 AM

    Sakshi Dhoni refuted and had the last say on MS Dhoni’s retirement talks on Twitter, with her clear statement that the talk was just rumour spread by people during the lockdown. Dhoni hasn’t made an Indian appearance in just over 10 months, leading to the retirement speculation.

    Despite not having made an appearance for almost a year now, the former Indian skipper has remained a hot topic for discussion, be it his absence from Team India or be it the speculation of his retirement. After IPL was indefinitely postponed, questions were raised over the 39-year-old’s future in the national team. Many people on the social media platform claimed that the CSK skipper has already called time on his 16-year-old cricketing career. 

    However, Sakshi Dhoni came out and refuted all the rumours that were spreading in regards to Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket. Furthermore, she absolutely lambasted people for spreading the rumours before revealing that the lockdown period has made people go mentally unstable.

