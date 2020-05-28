Pakistan’s morale went down after Irfan Pathan’s early hattrick, reveals Mohammad Asif

It was the first time in the long-standing history between the two sides that the Test match started with such chaos. In the 2006 Karachi Test, after electing to bowl first, India got off to the best start possible, with left-arm seamer Irfan Pathan picking up a hat-trick in the very first over of the innings. On his fourth ball, he got one to swing away to dismiss Salman Butt before getting the ball to swing back into the right-hander to capture the skipper Younis Khan.