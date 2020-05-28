Cricket Australia confirms dates for India tour; to kick off with T20Is on October 11

However, the piece of attraction of the tour is the four-match Test series against the Indians, which is set to boost the finances of CA. The first of the four Tests will start on December 3, at 'fortress' Gabba, with the second Test being played at the Adelaide Oval, a pink-ball Test, starting December 11. As usual, the Boxing day game would be played at the MCG on December 26, with the final Test being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 3. Before exiting from Down Under, Kohli and co will play three ODIs, that will start on January 12, with the first ODI being played at the new Perth Stadium.