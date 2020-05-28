Cricket Australia confirms dates for India tour; to kick off with T20Is on October 11

Today at 5:31 PM
Cricket Australia, on Thursday, confirmed that Australia will kick-start the India tour with the T20Is in October, with the first Test set to be played on December 3. The full-fledged tour, which will see India play all three formats, will be concluded with the ODIs that'll be played in January.
After weeks of speculation and reports, Cricket Australia (CA) has finally confirmed the dates for the much-awaited series against India. The tour will kick off with the T20Is, with the first of the three T20Is played at the iconic Gabba, on October 11, before the sides move to Canberra and Adelaide Oval for the second and third T20I of the series respectively.
However, the piece of attraction of the tour is the four-match Test series against the Indians, which is set to boost the finances of CA. The first of the four Tests will start on December 3, at 'fortress' Gabba, with the second Test being played at the Adelaide Oval, a pink-ball Test, starting December 11. As usual, the Boxing day game would be played at the MCG on December 26, with the final Test being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 3. Before exiting from Down Under, Kohli and co will play three ODIs, that will start on January 12, with the first ODI being played at the new Perth Stadium.
Confirming the same, CA’s CEO Kevin Roberts admitted that the board is trying everything possible for the series to go ahead on time.
"We are working closely with the BCCI to deliver the eagerly anticipated men's and women's tours, and we are looking forward to staging the important series against both the men's and women's New Zealand sides," Roberts said, reported cricket.com.au.
Roberts also revealed the schedule of the T20I series against West Indies, which would be part of the lineup before the Indian series. And, as part of the FTP schedule, Australia would play a one-off Test against Afghanistan before the high-profile Test series against India.
"These are in addition to the scheduled men's Test against Afghanistan and a T20 series against West Indies," he added.
Schedule:
Gillette Men's T20 INTL Series v India
First T20: October 11, the Gabba, BrisbaneSecond T20: October 14, Manuka Oval, CanberraThird T20: October 17, Adelaide Oval
Men's Test Series v India
First Test: December 3-7, the Gabba, Brisbane Second Test: December 11-15, Adelaide Oval (day-night)Third Test: December 26-30, MCGFourth Test: January 3-7, SCG
Gillette Men's ODI Series v India
First ODI: January 12, Perth Stadium Second ODI: January 15, MCGThird ODI: January 17, SCG
