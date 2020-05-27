Super Sixes SRL | IND vs NZ - Preview, Form Guide, Predicted XI, Key Players

After all sorts of exciting results across the last few rounds of the Super Sixes SRL, today we are about to witness an expectedly sensational game between India and New Zealand. Both teams, with an exciting head to head history, will be looking to put their respective best into the contest.

Form Guide

India - W L W W L

In the last five matches of the tournament, India have managed to win three games and lost a couple of matches as well, making it an analogously different respite from what it usually is for the team in important games. But more than results can display, the young brigade of the Men in Blue have been exceptional throughout the tournament and that a huge advantage for India. Besides, the giant rise of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the previous game had left South Africa in tatters, so India have all the positive momentum heading into the Wednesday encounter.

New Zealand - L W W W L

As India have won three and lost a couple of encounters in their recent form guide, New Zealand too have the same record in a somewhat different order. Let me tell you that besides their much-celebrated opening pair of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, the Kiwis ain’t too huge a T20I giant, however, the talent that flows in the team is undeniable across formats. Don’t be too surprised if Kane Williamson’s men devour the Men in Blue in the upcoming encounter.

Game Day Watch

New Zealand will come to the Wednesday encounter against India with a 27-run loss to England in a rather high-scoring encounter. For the Kiwis, Kane Williamson and Tim Seifert put in a huge deal of effort but otherwise, their batting was too weak to complete the 193-run chase.

India, on the other hand, had a huge smile on their faces as they completed a smooth eight-wicket victory against South Africa on Tuesday. Together, Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put up a 117-run opening partnership as India waltzed through their chase down the 159-run target.

Key Batsmen

A Sportsbet.io favourite, Rishabh Pant’s reckless hitting in down the order has become an integral part of India’s victories in the ongoing Super Sixes contest lately. The youngster has added a spark, an absolute T20 delight, to the lower order of India’s batting unit. And then there’s Shreyas Iyer who has produced cameos and anchoring knocks, both, like his 10-ball 25 in the last game against South Africa. So, dear fans, brace yourself for another such show from the young Delhi Capitals duo doing the trick for India against a challenging New Zealand pace attack.

For the Kiwis, it is definitely their captain Kane Williamson who looked in great touch in the previous game against England. Even though Williamson’s team lost the game to England, Williamson’s anchoring knock was a promising highlight in the high-scoring game. Besides, Tim Seifert’s lower-order unbeaten blitzkrieg(51-ball 79) was the one huge exciting factor of the last game and also something to look forward to. Moreover, Seifert has always stepped up against Indian bowlers so look out for the right-hander to weave his magic with the willow against Bumrah and his brigade.

Key Bowlers

There’s no doubt on the fact that Jasprit Bumrah, with his yorkers and unique action, is the greatest weapon that India’s bowling attack possesses. He is frugal in terms of runs conceded, he is a genuine wicket-taker. So, no doubt that the Kiwi batsmen, especially the openers, need to look out for him. Besides, Bumrah enjoys the partnership of Navdeep Saini, who did go for big runs in the game against South Africa but is raring to bounce back and establish his dominance especially in checking runs.

No prizes for guessing that Trent Boult will be a threat that Indian batsmen would love to overcome and New Zealand will use their best bet to their best of advantage. Boult is a wicket-taker through and through, so while he’s around for his four-over quota, the Indian brigade better be aware. Apart from the Kiwi bowling spearhead, don’t forget that there’s a certain Mitchell Santner who can breathe fire in the shortest format of the game. So there’s your challenge, Virat Kohli and co!

When to watch: May 27, 2020, 3 PM

Where to watch: SportsCafe and Sportsbet.io

Predicted XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult