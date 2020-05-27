Reports | No decision by ICC on T20 World Cup postponement

Today at 8:36 PM
According to the latest reports, the ICC has made no decision on postponing the Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia, yet. Recently, there had been speculation suggesting that the ICC mega event, which is scheduled to start in October, could be pushed further due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all cricket was suspended mid-March and many fixtures were either postponed or cancelled. The Indian Premier League, which was originally scheduled to being on March 29, was also indefinitely postponed. Recently, there was speculation suggesting that a delayed edition of the IPL could be hosted by the BCCI in the October-November window, in case the T20 World Cup in Australia is postponed.
Naturally, reports emerged suggesting that the ICC event, scheduled from October 18 to November 15, could be postponed. However, the ICC, on Wednesday, denied the rumours and added that the governing council "is exploring a number of contingency plans" to stage the T20 World Cup amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"The reports of a postponement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 are inaccurate and planning for the event continues whilst a number of contingency plans are being explored in the light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the Covid-19 virus," an ICC spokesperson told TOI on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had clarified that the BCCI won’t be pushing the governing council for the IPL to take place during the T20 World Cup schedule.
"Why should the BCCI suggest postponing the Twenty20 World Cup? We'll discuss it in the meeting and whatever is appropriate, (the ICC) will take a call. If the Australia government announces that the tournament will happen and Cricket Australia is confident they can handle it, it will be their call. BCCI would not suggest anything," Dhumal told Reuters by telephone, as quoted by TOI.
