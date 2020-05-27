Reports | Brisbane to host first India-Australia Test; Adelaide to host D/N match

With the prevailing financial situation of Cricket Australia, India series have become more important than ever and ESPNCricinfo reported that the series will start in the first week of December in Brisbane. India didn’t play any match at the Gabba during their successful 2018-19 visit as Adelaide hosted the tour opener but this time Adelaide will play host to the pink-ball Test match. The third and fourth Test matches of the tour will be played at usual suspects - MCG and SCG respectively.