Reports | Brisbane to host first India-Australia Test; Adelaide to host D/N match

With the Coronavirus situation getting better in Australia, reports have now emerged that India will open their Test series at the Gabbatoir while Adelaide will host the day-night Test match between two nations. As a matter of fact, Australia have never lost a Test in Brisbane since 1988.
With the prevailing financial situation of Cricket Australia, India series have become more important than ever and ESPNCricinfo reported that the series will start in the first week of December in Brisbane. India didn’t play any match at the Gabba during their successful 2018-19 visit as Adelaide hosted the tour opener but this time Adelaide will play host to the pink-ball Test match. The third and fourth Test matches of the tour will be played at usual suspects - MCG and SCG respectively.
Cricket Australia will confirm its tentative schedule for the 2020-21 season by the end of this week - although a lot still depends on how the COVID-19 pandemic situation pans out in the next few days. The report added that the thoughts of having a single hub for multiple Test matches to keep the virus at bay has been receded and the CA will release its schedule by the end of this week.
Although Western Australian Cricket Association pushed really hard to get an India Test match to Optus Stadium, with their time zone being favourable to Indian time, they have to make do with an ODI this time, with the stadium getting the hosting rights for the Test match against Afghanistan.
The likelihood of the T20 World Cup happening this year is understandably very low, which might make way for the three-match ODI series expansion between two countries.
