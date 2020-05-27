Reports | BCCI emerges as front-leader as boards agree to send Shashank Manohar off

As the situation turned dire with Shashank Manohar bringing a case against England and Wales Cricket Board, the ICC directors have agreed not to extend the Indian’s tenure further. A board director has further revealed that it is time India becomes the world leader once again for their resources.

After announcing first that he wouldn’t contest for a third term for the ICC Chairman position, which he, in fact, has all the rights to do, Manohar created a fresh panic among the board directors when he accused the ECB Chairman Colin Graves of foul play in lending a huge loan to Cricket Windies. That, however, was rubbished by the ICC Ethics Officer, reigniting a debate that doesn’t cease to stop.

In a fresh development, Times of India reported that the ICC members have come to a tacit understanding through a two-third majority that Manohar will not be allowed an extension to the chair, clearing the path for the elections.

“The path for the election is clear. The decision will be ratified at the 28th board meeting (Thursday). Papers to the effect are going to be drawn up tomorrow (Wednesday),” sources tracking developments told TOI on Tuesday evening.

The BCCI, which has become a strong opposer of its former president, is also in terms with the proceedings as the board plans to send Sourav Ganguly, who is already an ICC Director now, to the position if the Supreme Court of India doesn’t make way for Ganguly’s extension at the BCCI. While Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Graeme Smith and their chief executive Jacques Faul were in agreement with Ganguly becoming the ICC Chairman, another ICC Director shared his support for the former Indian skipper.

“These are grave times for cricket around the world. As we know, sport, in general, is suffering and cricket – in many parts of the world – has been at its weakest on the financial front. There’s been a leadership vacuum in terms of individuals who can work towards the financial well-being of the organisation. It’s time to set that right. Otherwise, many cricketing ecosystems will simply perish,” ToI reported their sources as saying.

“In that, the BCCI is once again seen as a natural leader given the resources at its disposal. The onus will thus be on India to do some hand-holding here and we all recognise that there are capable working hands at the BCCI to do that,” a board director said, clearly aligning with India’s leadership once again.”

The election is supposed to take place in August after the ICC Cricket Conference in July, which will mark the end of Manohar’s controversial reign at the International Cricket Council.