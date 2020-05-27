Reports | 2020 T20 World Cup likely to be postponed to 2022; India to host 2021 edition

After a meeting with various member boards, ICC have come to the conclusion that they will postpone the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to be played in Australia, to 2022. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that India, as planned earlier, will host the 2021 edition.

The Coronavirus pandemic has not only stalled sporting events around the world, but it has also had a domino effect of sorts, with various events in world cricket getting postponed one by one. While most eyes are the Indian Premier League, the 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup has had its own share of uncertainties, but that seems to be approaching a solution.

Times of India has reported that a preliminary decision was taken during Tuesday’s chief executive's meeting in which it was decided that Australia will most likely host the tournament in 2022. Rahul Johri attended the meeting for the BCCI ahead of the ICC meeting on May 28, which will be attended by Sourav Ganguly, and the consensus arrived at the Indian board hosting the 2021 edition as planned.

“The broadcasters will want the 2021 edition to be held in India. With no live cricket this year, the revenue cycles of the game have taken a huge hit. ICC’s principal revenue comes from broadcast rights. There’s no way the governing body can ignore their principal partners,” said sources tracking developments, reported ToI.

Australia, however, can’t host the tournament in the February-March window as it was the end of the season in the country and Australian Rules Footy and National Rugby League take precedence during that time.

“The tournament cannot be held in February-March. Neither in 2021 nor 2022. It’ll have to be the October-November window,” the source added.