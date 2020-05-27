Lord’s name Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in Non-Honour’s board XI

Sachin Tendulkar has finally found his name associated with the Lord’s Cricket Ground in some way as the club released a Non-Honours board XI which also included Virat Kohli's name. Apart from the two, arguably, greatest Indian opener Virender Sehwag has also been named in the list.

The official Twitter handle of the Lords’s Cricket Ground, known as the ‘Mecca of cricket, on Tuesday released a Non-Honours board XI with the names of great players who haven’t made it to the Lord’s honour boards. We all know about the hundred scored by Sourav Ganguly in his Test debut at Lord’s.

Surprisingly, in his 24-year long career the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, with 51 Test hundreds, could not achieve the feat at the celebrated cricket ground. But now as the non-honour’s board XI was released on Twitter, Tendulkar was named in it. Besides Tendulkar, Indian captain Virat Kohli has also been mentioned. The third Indian on the list was also a batsman, Virender Sehwag.

Apart from these names, the most notable ones were that of WG Grace’s, who has been named the captain of the XI. The English giant played an enormous 870 first-class matches in his career and also featured in five Test matches at Lord’s out of total 22 but could only reach a high score of 75 at the ground. Then comes the former West Indies captain Brian Lara, with a 400 in Tests, but only averaged 20 at Lord’s with the highest score of 37 at the ground.

Furthermore, Adam Gilchrist has sealed the wicketkeeper spot and Jacques Kallis the obvious choice as an all-rounder. The bowling attack, besides the glorious mention of Shane Warne, looked pace-heavy Wasim Akram, Denis Lillee and Curtly Ambrose. It is actually surprising to many that these great bowlers did not have a five-wicket haul at Lord’s during their careers.

Here’s the XI: WG Grace (C), Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, Adam Gilchrist (WK), Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Denis Lillee, Curtly Ambrose.

Some of cricket's greatest ever players do not appear on the famous Lord's Honours Boards.



How do you think this Non-Honours Board XI would go? 🤔 #LoveLords pic.twitter.com/uWey8QNE9c — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) May 26, 2020