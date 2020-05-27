IPL SRL | RR vs KXIP Evaluation Chart: Samson, Buttler star for Royals’ win in a high-scoring encounter

In a game, 470 runs were scored in 40 overs, it was Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler who were the two biggest stars for Rajasthan Royals, who secured a 34-run win. KL Rahul and Glenn Maxwell headlined Punjab’s charge in the run-chase as the away side ended up with 218, a pretty good reply indeed.

Match Review

In one of the craziest displays of batting in the SRL, Rajasthan Royals top-order batsmen put up a show for the lifetime, with all four batsmen having an SR above 170. Jos Buttler and Robin Uthappa started it, Sanju Samson anchored it, to be given a finishing touch by skipper Steve Smith. It was one audacious display of batting in front of which Punjab held no chance as the Rajasthan-based side scampered to a total of 252 runs, the highest in the history of the SRL, leaving behind a humongous task for the KL Rahul-led unit.

Once a huge target was set, there was hardly anything to do for the bowlers but KL Rahul and Glenn Maxwell decided to give them a run for their money with some sublime hits all around the ground. The duo took a special liking to Jaydev Unadkat, who gave away 50 runs in his quota of overs. Although they crossed the 150-run mark in the 15th over itself, a win was still far far away from reality. They eventually had to be restricted on 218/4, easily a respectable run-chase but lost the game by 34 runs.

Turning Point

The Royals were already at 174/2 when the death over started. The only key then was to dismiss Sanju Samson to check the run-flow but Punjab decided to play defensive. By giving Gowtham and Mujeeb Ur Rahman two overs at the death, Punjab put an axe on their own plans, letting a settled Rajasthan duo to get the side over 250. From that point on, they held no chance in the game, quite literally.

Highs and Lows

The ultimate high in the game was Sanju Samson’s regular strike to the stands, as it showed how far Rajasthan Royals have come in the SRL irrespective of their dominant batting display upfront. Samson hit Mujeeb for a six on the very first ball he faced and never looked back from what has been an incredible ride of utter batting dominance.

The haywire leadership of KL Rahul ultimately put them off in the game, with the skipper failing to utilise his spinners properly. He had drained three overs of Mohammed Shami, with Sheldon Cottrell having one over for him. In such a situation, nothing was guaranteed, and taking the benefit of that, the Royals squeezed out a lump sum 77 runs in the last five overs.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: - Rajasthan 9/10 Punjab 6.5/10

Guide me to a better power-play this SRL, I’ll wait. This was the carnage of a different order as Robin Uthappa and Jos Buttler smashed the Kings XI players to submission, en route 73 runs in the powerplay. So much so that, all the bowlers, even the mighty Mohammed Shami, was helpless, with RR setting up a platform for a daunting total.

In a chase of 253, you just have to go wild and see where you can eventually reach. After being let down by their bowlers, Punjab had lots of hopes from their opening duo but Gayle perished in the second over. Rahul did his level best to push the game and took the Punjab side to 55 runs inside the six overs, but in the long shot, it was never going to be enough.

Middle over Manoeuvring: Rajasthan 9/5/10 Punjab 8.5/10

After what had happened in the powerplay, it was imperative for the Kings XI bowlers to put a full-stop right there in the middle overs but it was anything but that. Even after Uthappa’s dismissal for a 22-ball 48, Buttler, in the company of Sanju Samson, took the attack on the opposition before the Indian wicket-keeper gave him a pound-for-pound challenge with some big-hitting of his own. The team managed to get a total of 101 runs in the nine-over period, on the top of 73 runs scored in the first six.

It was a phase, thanks to the incredible resistance by Glenn Maxwell and Rahul himself, Punjab managed to close the bridge by a handsome margin. Scoring 96 runs was no joke and Punjab need to be applauded for the same but what a magnificent occasion it was to actually go for the kill. The result was a no brainer - anything other than a Rajasthan win would have been an anomaly - but they tried and ensured this was a game of sheer differences.

Death Bowling: Rajasthan 10/10 Punjab 6/10

If only one player in the side has gone beyond 210 SR, and he still has an SR above 170, you could sense the heat. Yes, Ladies and Gentleman, presenting you the first 250-plus total in the history of the SRL and salute the impregnable Sanju Samson for that. After Buttler was dismissed on 72, Samson made Punjab bowlers cry to an extent that they gave away 78 runs in the last five overs. Shami and Cottrell went for 42 runs in two overs, spelling the death keel right then and there.

Punjab needed 102 runs in this phase and that gave the Rajasthan bowlers an allowance to secure the big fish sooner than later. Rahul pawn was captured, Agarwal was tamed before the eventual result was out. All in all, Rajasthan bowlers didn’t have anything spectacular to do for the side to capture the full points from the game and that essentially described the kind of day the bowlers had on the field today.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Very Good

Well, many so-called-caring experts might blast me for this, that on a day when bowlers were smashed left, right, centre, what is so good about it? But hey, isn’t the purpose of the T20 format to entertain through bat? This is a game of fine highs and some brilliant hitting that would have definitely made a purist happy.