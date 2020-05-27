BCCI not considering change in Ranji Trophy format, reveals Saba Karim

BCCI GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim has revealed that the board haven’t considered any change, as the speculations suggested, to the Ranji Trophy format. Reports had earlier suggested that the BCCI had been mulling a change in the number of matches played throughout the season.

As the coronavirus-induced pandemic took over the world, the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy final saw the Jaydev Undaket-led Saurashtra side winning the title in front of empty stands. Following that, all cricketing activities were suspended globally and the 13th edition of the IPL was also postponed indefinitely. However, with talks of cricket resuming in the coming months, it is possible that India might start with hosting a delayed season of the IPL after the government gives the go-ahead.

Meanwhile, speculation regarding the upcoming Ranji Trophy season facing a change in format have come to the fore. According to these reports, a considerable change in the number of matches being played throughout the season could be implemented. However, BCCI GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim dismissed those reports stating that the board hasn’t set out any such proposal.

“No, we haven’t sent any proposal (to change the format of the tournament). I am not aware of any such thing and have not done that,” Karim told IANS.

In addition, reportedly, a proposal to split the Elite teams into five groups instead of the current three was sent before the outbreak of coronavirus. According to it, the new format likely to be adopted by the BCCI would have each Elite group comprising have six teams, while the Plate group would consist of eight (the top two from the previous season will be promoted to Elite Group E).