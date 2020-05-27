Batting and fielding have lots of similarities, asserts Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif has stated that there are similarities between the components of batting and fielding and feels that a good fielder who can bat well should be called an all-rounder. According to Kaif, Ravindra Jadeja’s fielding has improved with age and has changed the look of India’s fielding.

In his ODI career, from 2002-2006, Mohammad Kaif represented Team India in 125 matches and amassed 2753 runs averaging 32.01. Amongst his best knocks was the one in the Natwest 2002 final, against England, wherein Kaif had scored an unbeaten 75-ball 87 to lead India to a thrilling win. However, Kaif was always known for his fielding and the revolution he brought into the Indian setup rather than his batting. Together Kaif and Yuvraj Singh had changed the face of Team India’s fielding and today that legacy has been carried on by the current crop of fielders.

According to Kaif, Jadeja is the leading fielder in the contemporary setup and believes that he is improving with age and that has helped in enhancing the fielding of the Indian side as a whole. Further on, the former cricketer also stated that there are similarities between the various components of batting and fielding that make a certain player fully equipped with both qualities. He stated that a good fielder who is a good batsman as well should be considered an all-rounder and good fielding should be rewarded to encourage more athleticism.

"[Ravindra] Jadeja is improving by age and is setting a good example. Just like a complete batsman is the one who can play the bouncer well, is able to drive, play the cut and the pull well and play spin also comfortably and has patience to stay at the crease. All these things add up to make a good batsman. It is the same in fielding. You should know how to slide, you should be able to run fast, you should have endurance, you should have a good aim even after stopping the ball with a dive. All these things add up to make a good fielder. So I feel batting and fielding have lots of similarities and a good fielder who is also a good batsman should also be called an all-rounder. And a player should be rewarded for being a good fielder so that a player gets encouragement to become a good fielder," Kaif told TimesofIndia.com.

Kaif stressed on the fact that despite being technically sound is important in fielding, it is the amount of practice that is all the more significant in developing the quality. Besides, good hand-eye coordination, just like in batting, is an integral part of good fielding.

"To become a good fielder one has put in long hours of practice. The fielding drills should not be about quality but quantity, only then one can become a good fielder. One should be obsessed about becoming a good fielder. Because a match doesn't have a 30-minute time span, so you should have the fitness of staying on the ground. A catch can come anytime even if you are tired, you may have to dive, you may have to slide to catch the ball,” he added.

“That ability comes through the practice of quantity, not quality. You should also have a good technique and good hand-eye coordination. But if you make up your mind that you have to spend long hours at the field, then you can become a good fielder. One cannot become a good fielder by looking at the time and an hour-long practice. Keep the time aside and give emphasis on effort and commitment, only then you can become a good fielder.”