Super Sixes SRL | IND vs SA - Preview, Form Guide, Predicted XI, Key Players

After a roller-coaster ride in the last few rounds of the Super Sixes SRL, it is the time for India and South Africa to put on a show and break the shackle once and for all. The two teams will be eager to put their losses behind to ensure a rollicking affair in the next round of the tournament.

Form Guide

India - L W W L W

In the last five matches of the tournament, India have managed to win three games and lost a couple of matches as well, making it a comparatively different sojourn as it used to be in the big matches. That, however, doesn’t take away the fact how brilliant their young guns like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya are in the tournament, something that will keep the Saffers on their toes heading into the Tuesday encounter.

South Africa - L L W L W

While India have won three and lost a couple, South Africa completed the set with three losses and a brace of wins. That they have managed to do without the presence of some of their talisman tells a story and a better push from their bowlers might help them put the two straight losses behind to emerge back to glory. Can they hunt India in a pack and avoid the scary thought?

Game Day Watch

South Africa will come to the encounter with a one-run loss to Australia in a rather high-scoring encounter. For the Proteas, Rassie Van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma gave their all but the lower-order failure restricted them big-time in the backend of the game.

India, however, will have a lot at stake after a lifting loss to Pakistan in the last game where they were comprehensively outplayed in all departments and suffered a seven-wicket loss. Beyond the batting of Pant and Iyer, there was literally nothing to be proud of in that game. Uplifting the sagging fortune this time will be the key.

Key Batsmen

A Sportsbet.io favourite, Rishabh Pant’s lower-order blitzkrieg has become synonymous with the Indian wins lately, with the wicket-keeper having some gala time lower down the order. His innings against Pakistan, alongside Shreyas Iyer, was a brilliant demonstration of his talent, something that will keep the Indian side interested going forward and definitely for the South African game.

For the Saffers, it is definitely Rassie Van der Dussen who excites them more, with the right-hander playing some eye-catching knocks lately. After a failure against New Zealand, he was right on the money in the next game and didn’t look back from what was an absolutely courageous knock.

Key Bowlers

On a day when Jasprit Bumrah went for 20 runs in one over, he still conceded a total of 29 runs. That explains his impact as South Africa will discount him at their own peril. Bumrah holds the key to India’s success and Sportsbet.io also seems to be in sync with my idea.

When your team has a certain Kagiso Rabada and a fiery Imran Tahir, it is difficult to go with one bowler but Rabada endures. For the simple fact that he does the damage upfront, something Pakistan learnt in a hard way when they were dismissed for a paltry 51. South Africa will expect a lot more this time from the pace spearhead.

When to watch: May 26, 2020,12.30 PM

Where to watch: SportsCafe and Sportsbet.io

Predicted XIs

South Africa:Quinton de Kock (c) Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir