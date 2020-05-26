Sri Lanka suspend Shehan Madushanka after being held for possession of drugs
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have confirmed that pacer Shehan Madhushanka, who was held on Monday for alleged possession of heroin, has been suspended from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. The board confirmed that the suspension will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted on the same.
In what has come as news that has rocked the island nation, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) cricket have confirmed the immediate suspension of pacer Shehan Madushanka, who was detained in the town of Pannala, on Monday, by the Sri Lankan police, for the alleged possession of an illegal drug, heroin. The board, in an official release, have stated that the 25-year-old pacer has been suspended with immediate effect and also added that the suspension will remain intact until they launch a full, detailed inquiry into the matter.
“Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket, with immediate effect.The decision was taken following the player was arrested by the police and later sent on remand custody for alleged possession of illegal drugs,” a statement on the board’s official website, cricket.lk, read.
“The decision to suspend will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted by the SLC into the matter.”
The 25-year-old pacer, who was arrested on Monday, made his international debut on January 27, 2018, against Bangladesh and remarkably claimed a hat-trick in the game, accounting for the wickets of Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza and Rubel Hossain. Post his ODI debut, the right-arm pacer played two more T20Is for Sri Lanka, with his last international appearance also coming against the Tigers in Sylhet in 2018.
