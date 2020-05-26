Sri Lanka suspend Shehan Madushanka after being held for possession of drugs

In what has come as news that has rocked the island nation, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) cricket have confirmed the immediate suspension of pacer Shehan Madushanka, who was detained in the town of Pannala, on Monday, by the Sri Lankan police, for the alleged possession of an illegal drug, heroin. The board, in an official release, have stated that the 25-year-old pacer has been suspended with immediate effect and also added that the suspension will remain intact until they launch a full, detailed inquiry into the matter.