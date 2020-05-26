Seeking permission from BCCI to play in overseas T20 leagues, reveals Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha, who announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket earlier this year, has revealed that he is keen on playing overseas T20 leagues and is hoping to seek BCCI’s permission for the same. Ojha also expressed his gratitude to have been able to play Test cricket for India.

BCCI’s strict policy against allowing Indian cricketers to partake in T20 leagues around the world, in order to protect the IPL’s exclusivity, has meant that the country’s active cricketers have been left with no option but to stick to two T20 tournaments - the IPL and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, both Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa recently voiced their opinion over the issue and requested the BCCI to consider allowing non-contracted players to play away from the country, as it would help them gain invaluable experience whilst also allowing them to stay in touch with the game.

Now, 33-year-old Pragyan Ojha, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year, has expressed his desire to partake in overseas T20 leagues and has revealed that he is hoping to seek permission from the BCCI regarding the same.

"I'm trying to go and play in some leagues outside India. Definitely, I'm looking to do that, hopefully, things work out," Ojha told sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his Instagram Live show 'Homerun With AV.'

Should things go according to plan, Ojha would become the third Indian cricketer after Yuvraj Singh and Manpreet Gony to participate in a T20 league outside of the IPL. The BCCI are, however, ought to provide NOC to retired cricketers and with Ojha not being an active cricketer anymore, the 33-year-old is hopeful of the board considering his request.

"It totally depends on if we can get permission from BCCI. I will talk to BCCI whenever the time comes. Right now nobody knows what's happening. But I'll definitely request BCCI to consider this, because I can go and play and enjoy myself,” the left-arm spinner revealed.

Having taken 113 Test wickets, Ojha was an integral part of the Indian side between 2009 to 2013, before things went awry for Orissa-born spinner, whose action was found to be illegal. However, the 33-year-old, who took a 10-wicket haul in his last ever Indian appearance, against the Windies in 2013, reminisced about his career and expressed his satisfaction and gratitude to have played Test cricket for the country.

"I'm very happy that I ended up playing for my country and I became a Test cricketer. Saying that, I would have loved to play more Test matches. That's how it is. You want to play more and more for your country. I am thankful to god that I ended up being a Test cricketer.”