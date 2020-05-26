Rohit Sharma will be first batsman to score T20 double century, states Dwayne Bravo

Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has stated that Rohit Sharma, who holds the record for the joint-fastest hundred in T20Is, will be the first ever man to breach the 200-run mark in T20 cricket. Bravo further revealed that he found India’s Rishabh Pant to be the most chirpy keeper behind the stumps.

On April 23, 2013, Chris Gayle, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in the IPL, achieved what, till date, stands tall as one of the most bizarre, remarkable achievements in all of cricket, smashing 175 runs off just 66 balls in a T20 game. Gayle, in that knock, smashed an astounding 17 sixes and the West Indian’s inhuman feat has not yet been eclipsed by any batsman in the format, with Aaron Finch’s 172 against Zimbabwe in 2018 being the closest threat to the Universe Boss’ record.

However, West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has now backed Indian opener, Rohit Sharma, to be the first man to breach the 200-run barrier in T20 cricket. In the ‘25 questions’ series run by ESPN Cricinfo, where cricketers are asked a set of 25 questions almost like a rapid-fire round, Bravo was quick to take the name of Rohit Sharma, when the all-rounder was asked who he feels would become the first double-centurion in the T20 format.

Rohit currently holds the record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket, a 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, has scored three double-centuries in ODI cricket and also holds the joint-record for the fastest century in T20I cricket, scoring a 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

Bravo also answered several other interesting questions in the show and revealed that team India were his favourite side in international cricket after the West Indies. The 36-year-old all-rounder also revealed that his ‘dream hat-trick’ would comprise the wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Kieron Pollard and went on to label youngster Rishabh Pant as the most chirpy wicket-keeper behind the stumps.