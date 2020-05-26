Pink ball Test against India is a great thing, feels Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc has stated that it would be amazing for Australia to play a Test against India with the pink ball later this year. Starc has further added that the flat conditions have ensured that bowlers have become a submissive force in Australia, with no kids interested to take up bowling.

India, who played their first pink-ball D/N Test against Bangladesh last year at the Eden Gardens, are slated to play another against Australia when they tour the country for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy late this year. While the prospect of having spectators are all but zero, Mitchell Starc seems excited for the opportunity to play against India, a team that has been one of their kryptonite lately.

"I think absolutely a pink ball test in this series against India is a great thing. The fans love it, it creates a different aspect of the contest. I think bat and ball are a lot closer together. India have obviously played a pink-ball Test at home, so they’re not completely foreign to it," Starc told reporters in a video call on Tuesday, reported Times of India.

As a matter of fact, Australia have won all seven day-night Tests they have played so far with Starc being one of the top performers in the set-up. The New South Wales pacer has taken 42 wickets at an average of 19.23 with the pink ball, something he admits will give them an advantage.

"I guess in terms of the advantage if you like, we do have a good record at home with the pink ball. It's no different to us going to India and they’ve got the advantage there.”

Beyond pink ball matches, Australia have dished out some of the flattest conditions for batting in the last few years, with 400 being scored with an insane regularity. That has somehow managed to inflict more damage than good, and Starc seemed wary of that.

"Kids aren’t going to want to be bowlers because as we saw in Australia over the last couple of years, there were some pretty flat wickets and if that ball's going straight, it’s a pretty boring contest," he said.