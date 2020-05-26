Murali Vijay a lovely character on and off the field, feels Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has stated that his former Test opening partner Murali Vijay is a very good character both on and off the field and their arguments used to sort out really fast. Dhawan has further added that one needs to have a calm mind and patience to understand a character like Vijay.

One was brash, happy-go-lucky and believes in the power of hitting, and the other is calm, composed and doesn’t give a breather. But what united Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay was the ability to compliment in the contrast as the duo put up many partnerships for the Indian Test side. However, once the form dipped, they have been shown the doors, with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal currently donning the hat. That, however, hasn’t taken away any love from their friendship as Dhawan spoke highly of the Tamil Nadu man.

"He is a lovely character both on and off the field. I know him very closely. He is a beautiful soul. For everything, he is a bit like 'not like this, not like that'. I am a 'bindaas' character," Dhawan said while speaking to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his Instagram live show 'Reminisce with Ash'.

"I tell him 'you're like my wife'. Sometimes, when we don't take a run, we have an argument but it gets sorted soon. And it's very difficult to understand him. You need to have a calm mind and patience to understand him," said the southpaw.

Since being out of the side, Dhawan has been a white-ball player only while Vijay went to Somerset to partake in the County Championship. Dhawan stated that he loves opening with Vijay and looks forward to more opportunities.

"I love opening with him. We have done very well for the country. We are still very good friends. Of course, I look forward to spending time with him and having a good laugh with him," Dhawan added.