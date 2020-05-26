Mayank Agarwal has resumed training, confirms RX Murali

Renowned cricket coach RX Murali has confirmed that Mayank Agarwal has started training at his academy in Bangalore, wherein he is having one-on-one sessions with players. The Sports Ministry and the Karnataka government has allowed the opening of sports complexes for training purposes.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all sporting activities were put on hold by mid-March, following which a nationwide lockdown was announced in India. As the nation is in its fourth phase of lockdown, that is extended till May 31, the government has brought in some relaxations. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on May 18, allowed stadiums and sports complexes to function, however, without spectators.

Consequently, coach RX Murali started one-on-one sessions with players at his academy in Bengaluru. According to Murali, India Test opener Mayank Agarwal, one of his students, has also started training. Murali also clarified that his students own vehicles and without the traffic, transport and safety haven’t been an issue. The coach appreciated the commitment of the players including Agarwal, who has to drive 25 kilometres to get to the academy.

“My academy is functional but I am still not conducting group training [to maintain social distancing]. I am just doing one-on-one sessions. I have started recently, and Mayank is coming for training. The traffic has not peaked yet, touch wood. Normally, it takes around two hours from the city but now, it takes around 40 minutes,” Murali confirmed to Sportstar on Monday.

“Everybody is expecting the game to start and India is a powerhouse for cricket. If India doesn’t start, it will be hard for cricket to make any start. Till the vaccine is out, the pandemic is not going to subside but the government has done an amazing job so far. If everybody takes care of themselves, half the battle is won.”

In these unprecedented circumstances, coach Murali is focussing both on the mental and physical health of the cricketers. But he revealed that the cricketers are more concerned about the scheduling of club cricket, the format and the domestic season.

“They are anxious about how the season would pan out. Some of the club games could be reduced to two days instead of four, so these changes may reduce the opportunity for a lot of cricketers at the entry-level. They are already behind schedule. And doing well in club cricket can help them get selected in the zonal teams. Also, if the league performance is not strong enough, you lose a year,” explained Murali.