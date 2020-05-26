Kevin Pietersen looks at positives of enforced sabbaticals for sports persons

Today at 11:05 AM
Kevin Pietersen has wondered if the enforced lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic has actually resulted in the extension of many careers. He has also felt that players with prior fitness issues and mental health issues would be benefitted massively with many might fall in love with the sport.
While 2020 was supposed to be one hectic year for the sport, all plans went out of the window with the Coronavirus-induced pandemic. All sporting activities are stalled and players have gone into a compulsive lockdown, something that KP remarked in the past that would have to go at some point in order to host big tournaments like IPL. Now, the maverick English cricketer stated that the lockdown might extend some careers.
"I wonder how many sportsmen/women have had their careers lengthened with this forced break? Little niggles healing. A mental break from pressure. Falling back in love with their sport. Would be interesting to find out?" the former England batsman said in a tweet.
He echoed the statement made by Ravi Shastri who was of the opinion that the lockdown was a definitive point of bringing sanity to Indian cricketers, who had been overworked round the year with irresistible commitments. The Indian Premier League was going to be a big task for them to up their game ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia but that couldn't have happened due to the pandemic. The BCCI is now looking for another window to host the money-making tournament.
