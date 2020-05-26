Disappointed with BCCI selection committee’s lack of communication, states Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has expressed his disappointment regarding the lack of communication from the BCCI selection committee, previously led by MSK Prasad, while he clarified that he has nothing against the players. Raina has admitted that he received selection transparency from all his Indian captains.

Chennai Super Kings mainstay Suresh Raina, who made his international debut in 2005, was last seen donning the Team India jersey in 2018 when India toured England. The veteran batsman was more or less regular in the side till the 2015 World Cup but since then his position in the side has been on and off. During an Instagram live session with FanCode, Raina expressed his disappointment regarding the BCCI selection committee for their lack of communication while dropping players.

The 33-year-old had earlier, too, voiced his grievance against the MSK Prasad-led selection committee for the same. Raina pointed out that it is important for selectors to communicate the reasons for non-selection to both senior and junior players so that they get clarity on what aspect of cricket to work on.

"I feel somewhere communication should have happened, I’ve been saying that. Senior players have supported me, the selector isn’t in my hands. There have been many great selectors, Dilip Vengsarkar supported the players, Kiran More sir, there were many good selectors who used to communicate with players, be it a junior or senior. A selector has a right to tell face to face, I would prefer that because I’ve learnt it from my father and MS Dhoni. You say it on my face, if there’s a problem, I will solve it," Raina stated on Instagram Live.

The seasoned top-order batsman further pointed out that he doesn’t have any problem with any player, but admitted that the selectors should be more professional. Raina clarified that all his captains starting from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli and even Rohit Sharma have always been professional in this aspect. He admitted that Kohli had asked him to work on his fitness before representing India in 2018, which turned out to be his last tour.

"Virat told me to improve my fitness, I did it, that’s why he made me play. Rohit always knew my talent. I don’t have any problem with any player, but as a selector, they should be more professional. I am not targetting anyone, I am just saying that sometimes you give so much to the country, you work so hard, stay away from the family, I personally think we should get answers to these questions," concluded the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player.