Definitely an advantage to have a captain like Virat Kohli, reveals Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma recently stated that India should find a way to make the best use of Gill who oozes talent and even on his birthday post put up by Gill, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain commented, “Thanks Future”. However, that is just part of the narrative as the Punjab opener doesn’t get perturbed by that for it adds unnecessary pressure.

"Yes, it always feels good when someone like Rohit Sharma says that. I don't feel any added pressure because that's how I am. I don't feel any pressure when one compliments me or if someone is critical," Gill was quoted as saying by IANS.

When Shubman Gill made his India debut in 2019, Virat Kohli had heaped praise on him by saying he was not even 10 % of what Gill was as a teenager. That Kohli has an unquestioned reverence for the young generation’s talent was of no secret and Gill stated that having a captain like Kohli is an advantage.

"Yes, it's definitely an advantage when your captain wants you to go all in and there is no pressure. You won't feel that there is one per cent of your game that would be left when you are on the field so it's always good for the young players when the captain backs you. I have interacted with him a couple of times. He just tells me to keep doing stuff that I am already doing and to have consistency on the field. Consistency is an important factor," Gill added.