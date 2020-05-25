Would like to take on challenge of facing Jasprit Bumrah, asserts Shan Masood

Shan Masood has admitted that he would like to take on the challenge of facing the right-arm Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, in International cricket. On top of that, Masood also has revealed that Australia’s Pat Cummins is one of the toughest bowlers that he has faced, after their battle last year.

Shan Masood has made big strides since being picked for the Pakistan national team at the top of the order and while the pressure of the job is indeed always there, his performances have never bore the brunt of the same. The 30-year-old, in his brief career, has played 20 Tests, scoring over 1189 runs for the national team at a solid average of 31.28.

Notably, he has three centuries under his name, with six half-centuries and while he has already encountered the tough challenge of facing the Australian pacers, the southpaw revealed that he hopes to take on the challenge of facing the Indian tearaway quick, Jasprit Bumrah.

“I think when we talk about fast-bowlers around the world; I have never played against Bumrah. That is a challenge that I would want to take on,” he told Cricast.

However, the Kuwait-born cricketer admitted that his personal favourite amongst pace bowlers is Dale Steyn. The 30-year-old also added that the task of facing Pat Cummins away from home was a daunting experience in his short-international career.

“Talking about the best bowlers that I have played against in recent times, my personal favourite has always been Dale Steyn. Australia’s Pat Cummins is also up there. Looking at the past I would have to name Rabada and Anderson has also taken my wicket many times,” he added.

“I found Pat Cummins to be the toughest bowler to face. He is the number one Test bowler in the world today. The title itself tells the story about how good he is,” he concluded.