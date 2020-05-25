Reports | Shehan Madushanka held by Sri Lanka Police for drug possession

 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:55 PM

    Reports have emerged that Sri Lankan police have detained pacer Shehan Madushanka on a charge of possessing heroin in the town of Pannala on Sunday. As per the reports, Madushanka was stopped in the town while driving with another person in a car during a nationwide coronavirus curfew.

    Madushanka, who rose to prominence with a hat-trick against Bangladesh in 2018, lost track from international cricket and last played a T20I in February 2018 against Bangladesh. He hasn’t played for Sri Lanka since then but returned to public glare once again with a kind of news that he wouldn’t have wanted to like. 

    PTI reported that Madushanka has now been taken into custody for two weeks by a magistrate after being detained in the town of Pannala on Sunday carrying just over two grams of heroin with him. He was arrested while driving with another person in a car during a nationwide coronavirus curfew. The police later confirmed the details to the news agency with the magistrate scheduled to announce his hearing sometime this week. 

    The Badureliya pacer last played a representative cricket match in March against Nondescripts in the Provincial Cricket but was stuck inside his house after the government announced a nation-wide curfew in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. There has been no official declaration from the Sri Lanka Cricket so far.

