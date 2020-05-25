Overlooked by Indian selectors because of my age, claims Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, whose last Indian appearance came in 2016, has stated that he is ready to play T20Is for India and has added that he’s been constantly overlooked by selectors due to his age. Harbhajan feels that there is no reason for him not to replicate his IPL performances in an Indian jersey.

Having played just 28 T20Is for India since making his debut back in 2006, Harbhajan Singh has had an estranged relationship with the shortest format in international cricket, with his last appearance in the format in national colours coming some four years ago. However, that hasn’t stopped him from excelling in the IPL and the off-spinner has time and again proved to be one of the best spinners in the IPL, and the 2019 season he had with CSK - 16 wickets at an ER of 7.09 - serves as a testament to the same.

But despite his consistent performances in the IPL - with both MI and CSK - the 39-year-old has been overlooked time and again by the national selectors and according to him, it’s his age which is the one and only reason for being ignored by the selection committee.

"They will not look at me because they feel I am too old. Also, I don't play any domestic cricket. [In the] Last four-five years they did not look at me even though I was doing well in the IPL, taking wickets and I had all my records to back my case,” Harbhajan told ESPN Cricinfo.

Across the last five seasons of the IPL, Harbhajan has picked a remarkable 58 wickets and the off-spinner stated that he is now ‘ready’ to play for the national team and added that the difference in quality between the IPL and international cricket is not a big one. According to Harbhajan, who was a part of the 2007 WT20 winning Indian side, if he could deliver the goods in the IPL, there is no reason why he cannot replicate the same at the international level.

"I'm ready (for T20I cricket). If I can bowl well in IPL, which is a very difficult tournament for bowlers because the grounds are smaller, and all the top players in world cricket play in the IPL…it is very challenging to bowl against them and if you can do well against them in IPL, you can do well in international cricket. I have bowled predominantly in the powerplay and middle overs and got wickets."

"In international cricket not all teams have quality players like IPL teams, where every team has a top-six which is good," Singh said. "Yes, Australia, England, India have all got very good batting line-ups. But if I can get Johnny Bairstow and David Warner in IPL, don't you think I can get them in international cricket? But it is not in my hands. No one comes and talk to you in this present Indian set-up."