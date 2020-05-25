No point of quarantine period if more guidelines are placed during matches, questions Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan has stated that the ICC’s Back to Cricket guidelines have many flaws, with the imposing guidelines contradicting the Quarantine period in place. He also added that even if the keeper throws the ball to the bowler directly, the bowler will have to sanitise his hand six times in an over.

The International Cricket Council released a “Back to Cricket Guidelines” for the safe resumption of the sport during the Coronavirus pandemic in a 16-page document that specifies all the precautionary measures need to be taken by the members. However, there have been multiple points which contradict itself and Irfan Pathan, like Aakash Chopra, seemed to be critical of that. Pathan questioned what is the point of having a Quarantine period if you have a lot of safety guidelines and social distancing in place.

"Social distancing is very doable in an individual sport but very tough in a team sport like cricket and football. If you need a slip during the game, would you not employ it? If the team is going through a 14-day quarantine and is being tested for COVID-19, I am fine with that process," Pathan was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Now, after that, if we have more guidelines for the players during the game, then you are making things complicated. Then there is no point of a quarantine period. Safety is paramount but we should not make the game complicated. If a bowler or fielder has to sanitise hands every time he touches the ball, then it would be very difficult.”

While the ICC regulated the celebration and bathroom utilisation rule for the resumption of the sport, Pathan shared his thoughts from the ground that even if the chain passing can be controlled, with the keeper throwing the ball to the bowler directly, still he will have to sanitise his hands six times in an over.

"You can shorten the process of giving the ball to the bowler. Instead of the usual chain (wicket-keeper to cover fielder to bowler), the keeper can straight away give the ball to the bowler but even then the bowler will have to sanitise hands six times in an over," Pathan said.