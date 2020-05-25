Kevin Pietersen looks at positives of enforced sabbaticals for sports persons

He echoed the statement made by Ravi Shastri who was of the opinion that the lockdown was a definitive point of bringing sanity to Indian cricketers, who had been overworked round the year with irresistible commitments. The Indian Premier League was going to be a big task for them to up their game ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia but that couldn't have happened due to the pandemic. The BCCI is now looking for another window to host the money-making tournament.