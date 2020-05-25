It's been a great journey for me under the guidance of Sachin Sir, asserts Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has expressed his gratitude for Sachin Tendulkar once again, saying that he has helped him become a better cricketer through his guidance. The Mumbai opener has also added that whenever he speaks to Tendulkar, the latter advised him more on the mental aspect than technical.

The relation that Prithvi Shaw and Sachin Tendulkar share is not unknown to anyone, with the current wunderkind of Indian cricket expressing his admiration for the Master Blaster numerous times in the past. That they share a common link of being prodigious talents helped it even further with Tendulkar always being a motivator for the 20-year-old. Shaw now revealed that their interactions are mostly mental rather than technical.

"I was eight years old when I met Sachin Sir and since that time, he is my mentor and I have learnt a lot of things from him (ranging) from on the field what you have to do (to) off the field, discipline, and everything," Shaw said during an Instagram live chat with his employer Indian Oil, reported ToI.

"Now also whenever I go for practice, if Sachin Sir is there to watch me, he will talk, not much technically but mentally more… so it's been a great journey for me under the guidance of Sachin Sir and a lot of coaches," added Shaw.

As a matter of fact, Tendulkar recently said that he had spoken to Shaw about life on and off the pitch but didn’t reveal the content of the meeting, saying it was personal to the two of them.