IPL 2020 seemed quite decisive for MS Dhoni’s International career, reckons Ajay Ratra

Ajay Ratra has stated that the 2020 edition of the IPL seemed decisive for MS Dhoni’s international career, with his last appearance coming in the semi-final exit against New Zealand. Ratra, however, also admitted that with Dhoni, it is difficult to conclude that he won’t make a comeback.
Comebacks are often extremely difficult in Indian cricket, with the multitude of youngsters waiting in line for the various positions in the team. However, if you are 38 years old, the task becomes herculean, given that time is not in your favour. In MS Dhoni’s case, his international return was going to be marked by his performance in the 2020 edition of the IPL.
But while the IPL was slated to start in March, it has been now postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 outbreak, leaving the former skipper’s international future in a spot of bother. Former Indian wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra, too, was of the same opinion and stated that IPL 2020 seemed quite decisive for Dhoni’s international career.
"You see, Dhoni is a very unpredictable player but yes there has been a long time since he played competitive cricket. IPL 2020 seemed quite decisive for his international career,” Ratra told Mykhel.
Ratra, who played 6 Tests and 12 ODIs for the country, stated that the selectors and the management would have closely monitored Dhoni's performances in the IPL and conceded that the tournament's postponement now makes the 38-year-old's comeback all the more difficult.
“The team management would have closely monitored his performance and also how other wicketkeepers would've done during the IPL. Unfortunately, IPL getting postponed indefinitely makes it (Dhoni's comeback) difficult but you never know with Dhoni," Ratra concluded.
