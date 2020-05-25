Have always admired Sunil Gavaskar the most among Indian batsmen, reveals Karsan Ghavri

Former India cricketer Karsan Ghavri has hailed Sunil Gavaskar as the batsman he admires the most even though Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are champions of their respective generations. The former left-arm pacer played 39 Test matches and 19 ODIs in his career spanning 1974-81.

When it comes to Indian cricket, there are constant comparisons between the greatest batsmen and choosing who amongst them is the best. Naturally, the three best batsmen, across generations, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli. In this regard, former Indian pacer Karsan Ghavri revealed, even though he said that he won’t be making comparisons between the three, that he is a tad more inclined towards former teammate Gavaskar.

Ghavri admitted that it would be unfair to compare these batsmen who belong to different generations and have emerged as champions. However, the southpaw indicated his heavy admiration of his former teammate, who batted fearlessly against the top teams in the world without a head gear at a time when each of them had a fearsome fast bowler on uncovered pitches.

“All three of them are greats of the game, but one player I have always admired is Sunil Gavaskar. He played all his cricket on uncovered pitches and there were no restrictions on bouncers. Against all of that, he’s scored 34 centuries and 10000 runs, batting against brilliant attacks,” Ghavri told Hindustan Times.

“When he was playing, every team had a quality fast bowler – genuine and express. Australia had Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson; West Indies had five of them. England had Bob Willis. Pakistan had Imran and Sarfraz. New Zealand had Sir Richard Hadlee. As an opening batsman, he scored all those runs. There were no protective gears. When Sachin came around, or when Virat came in, the rules had changed.”