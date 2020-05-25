Ethics officer gives Colin Graves clean-chit after Manohar’s loan violation complaint

"His idea of fairness is to attempt the removal of a rival in this manner. In BCCI, he looked for the easy route to ICC when the BCCI needed a leader the most. To me, the complaint against Colin signalled that Colin was the main contender. What the ECB was being accused of in the complaint was exactly what was done in 2017 in Zimbabwe's case, but the matter wasn't taken to the Ethics Officer back then. That happened on the eve of a crucial board meeting. In the ECB's case, it was transparent and has now been dealt with by the Ethics Officer. It's a matter of huge embarrassment for Manohar," the official told IANS.