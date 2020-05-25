Cricket in bio-secure venues bit unrealistic, feels Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid has revealed that he feels the resumption of international cricket in bio-secure venues, as being primarily proposed by the England and Wales Cricket Board, is a ‘bit unrealistic. England are scheduled to host Pakistan for a Test series starting on August 20 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all sports were put on hold globally in the month of March. With the talks of resumption of cricket everywhere, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced that they would resort to bio-secure venues to host Pakistan for three Tests, followed by as many T20Is, starting August 20. The series was originally scheduled to start in July but was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic. In fact, England would be flying in Pakistan via charter in mid-July and the players will be kept in quarantine ahead of the series. Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa also recently announced its will on implementing the bio-bubble system if India decides to tour in August.

According to former India skipper and NCA head Rahul Dravid, this aforementioned concept of a bio-secure environment adopted by the ECB, which has also been discussed by multiple cricket governing bodies, is "a bit unrealistic" in the long run. Dravid, who in his time had amassed 13, 288 runs in 164 Test matches, also raised questions about the isolation of players, team officials and other concerned stakeholders for close to a month.

"It is a bit unrealistic to have things at the level the ECB is talking about. Obviously, the ECB is very keen to conduct these series because they have had no other cricket and it is right in the middle of the season. Even if they are potentially able to create a bubble and manage it in that way, I think it will be impossible for everyone to do it with the kind of calendar that we have, with the travelling that you do on tours and the number of people involved," Dravid said, as quoted by Sportstar.

"All of us are hoping that things will evolve with time and get better once we have better medication. In case of the bio-bubble, you do all the testing, the quarantine and then on day two of the Test match, what if one player tests positive? What happens then? The rules, as they stand now, will see the Public Health Department coming in and putting everyone in quarantine. So that ends the Test match or the series and that ends all the expenses that were made to get everyone there and create that environment. We're going to have to work with the Health Department and Government authorities to find out a way in which even if a player tests positive, the whole tournament isn't cancelled," he added.

Meanwhile, the BCCI are still willing to wait before announcing their resumption of cricket and so far they haven’t made any decision on touring South Africa in August also CSA are very keen on hosting it.