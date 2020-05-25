Confident that West Indies England will happen in July, reveals Johnny Grave

Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive Johnny Grave has said that the board is confident of going ahead with the England tour in July this year, amid the coronavirus outbreak. England are scheduled to host West Indies for three Test matches starting on July 8, July 16, and July 24.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, all forms and levels of cricket in England was suspended in the country by the ECB, last month, until at least July 1. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board is now looking go forward with hosting the West Indies side in July for a three-match Test series starting on July 8.

In this regard, Cricket West Indies chief Johnny Grave revealed that the board is confident of sending a 25-man squad to England as cases of coronavirus are gradually decreasing in the UK. If the Test series indeed goes ahead, then it would mark the resumption for international cricket. Grave further revealed he will require a formal nod from CWI by the start of June and that the venues the Test series could be in Southampton and Old Trafford in a bio-secure environment.

"From where we sit at the moment, based on the information we have, based on the fact that every day there are less and less cases in the UK everyone is getting increasingly confident that the tour will happen at some point. Our board meeting is on May 28. If the tour has to take place, by the start of June we would need to have the CWI board approval and support by then in order to get the charter flight logistics in place and select the players," ESPNCricinfo quoted Grave as saying.

“The current plan we are working to has the three Tests starting on July 8, July 16 and July 24. As for the venues, we believe it could be the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, but we haven't had that formally confirmed yet.”

The CWI chief also revealed that the players’ decisions will be kept in mind and so far no Windies cricketers have refused to take the flight to England.

"Players have concerns, but certainly I have had no feedback that a player has said, based on what we know now and what we have shared, that they won't tour. No-one has directly come out and said they won't tour, but we haven't formally asked them yet," he added.